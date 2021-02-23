St. Louis police investigating attack on two Justice Center guards

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating an attack on two guards at the St. Louis City Justice Center on Friday.

Police say a 23-year-old inmate began punching and kicking a 56-year-old female lieutenant about 1:40 p.m. Friday because he claimed he had not received food "in a timely manner," according to a summary of the incident by St. Louis police.

Two other inmates, 23 and 26, joined in the attack and then beat another guard who tried to close a cell door, police said. The second guard is a 30-year-old male.

The guards suffered facial bruising and swelling, police said. It was not clear if either was hospitalized.

No charges have been filed in Friday's assault.

Friday's attack was nearly two weeks after about 115 inmates commandeered the fourth floor of the CJC, set fires, clogged drains, broke windows and tossed furniture to the sidewalk below. Inmates also beat up a guard.

The uprising prompted the establishment of a jail task force to assess conditions at the downtown jail.

