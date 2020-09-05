 Skip to main content
St. Louis police investigating death of 2-year-old in North City
St. Louis police investigating death of 2-year-old in North City

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy died from unspecified injuries in north St. Louis on Thursday. 

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Wells Avenue near Sherman Park. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries and pronounced dead.

Police did not give more details on the child's injuries and said investigators had so far been unable to determine a cause.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

