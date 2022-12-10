St. Louis police investigating four homicides Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to four possible homicides Saturday in a grim start to the weekend.

The killings began shortly after midnight. Officers first responded to a call referencing shots fired in the Carondelet neighborhood. They said they found a 23-year-old woman dead and bleeding from the head in an alley in the 6800 block of South Broadway.

Forty minutes later, officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, in Walnut Park West on the other side of the city. They said they found two men, ages 40 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the older man, identified as Barney Lee, dead at the scene; the younger man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed as critical, but stable.

At around 8 a.m., officers found another man, 33, dead with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of North Theresa Avenue.

And around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police found a man inside a residence in the 5900 block of Romaine Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. He had been shot multiple times and was not breathing. Police called in homicide detectives yet again.

At the start of the weekend, the city had recorded 184 homicides during the year. St. Louis tallied 200 murders in all of 2021.