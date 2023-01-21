 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police investigating killing of Ferguson man

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man from Ferguson. 

Police received a call around 11:46 p.m. Friday for a shooting victim at Barnes Jewish Hospital's emergency room. Upon arrival, police were told the victim, Michael Hampton, had died. 

Police do not know where Hampton was shot nor who the shooter was. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call homicide at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)

Hampton lived in the 9600 block of Venice Drive in Ferguson in St. Louis County. 

