St. Louis police investigating multiple homicides Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to three possible homicides Saturday morning in a grim start to the weekend.

Officers first responded to a call referencing shots fired in the Carondelet neighborhood just after midnight. They said they found a 23-year-old woman dead and bleeding from the head in an alley in the 6800 block of South Broadway.

Forty minutes later, officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, in Walnut Park West on the other side of the city. They said they found two men, ages 40 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the older man dead at the scene; the younger man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed as critical, but stable.

At around 8 a.m., officers found another person dead in the 900 block of North Theresa Avenue. Police did not say how the person had been killed.

Homicide detectives responded to each scene. Investigations are ongoing.

The city has recorded 184 homicides so far this year, above the 178 recorded at the same point in 2011.