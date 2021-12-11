 Skip to main content
St. Louis Police investigating suspicious death of toddler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating what they said was the suspicious death of a toddler Friday. 

Police received a report that the toddler, a 2-year-old boy, had been hit by a car about 2:23 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rutger Lane, police said. 

Officers and paramedics responding to the emergency call found the boy unconscious and covered in bruises while being carried by his mother, police said. 

The boy not breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police said Saturday that detectives with the department’s Child Abuse and Homicide units were investigating the incident, but released few details. An autopsy was pending.

Police did not release more details. 

