St. Louis police kill man who shot at officers in Carondelet neighborhood, police say

UPDATED at 3:15 p.m. with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed by St. Louis police officers in the Carondelet neighborhood Friday afternoon after police say he shot at and then charged toward the officers.

Police were called to the area of the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard Friday morning for a report of a burglary of an occupied building, Major Eric Larson said in a news briefing Friday.

When officers arrived, they saw a man running from the home and entering a nearby garage, Larson said.

The man fired shots at officers from within the garage, Larson said.

St. Louis police began to set up a perimeter around the home, and the man then left the garage, charged at officers and was shot by police and killed, Larson said.

The shooting will be investigated by the St. Louis Police Force Investigation Unit. Police did not identify the man killed or provide more details Friday.

Police say no officers were injured.

Multiple streets were closed in the area and several residences had to be evacuated, police said.