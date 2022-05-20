St. Louis police make arrest in two killings, including Eureka student's death

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday afternoon in connection with four separate shootings, including two fatalities this month.

Police have asked prosecutors to charge the man with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until prosecutors file charges.

The allegations stem from four separate events, two that occurred this month and two that happened last year, according to police.

In the most recent case, he's suspected in the killing of Kyierah Jeffries, 16, of the 6700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis. The Eureka High School sophomore died Saturday after being shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue, police said.

That day, Kyierah was with family members in the Carondelet neighborhood, according to her aunt, Cherie Ford. Kyierah was separated from the family for a while, and ended up inside of a car with a man who they say then shot the 16-year-old in the stomach. He left the teen and drove away, Ford said.

In the second incident, police allege the 22-year-old man shot and killed Arriell Dixon, 25, of St. Louis, just after 1 a.m. May 5 just north of Fairground Park.

Little information is known about that shooting, but officers did say the woman died at the scene of the shooting.

Police said the man also shot two people last year, both of whom survived the attacks.

The first shooting occurred in a vacant building around 10 a.m. May 7, 2021, in the 1900 block of Coleman in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. A woman in her 40s jumped out of a window after she was shot, according to police.

Officers reported she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and "had apparent blunt force trauma to her face, from being beaten," according to the incident report.

The second assault occurred five weeks later, on June 15 at Theodosia and Academy avenues in the Kingsway West neighborhood. In that case, police said a 54-year-old man was found inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck area.

He told police he had just dropped a woman off when the man approached his driver's side window and began to argue with him.

The man outside the car then shot the 54-year-old and rode off in a navy sedan, according to police.

Jail records indicate officers booked the 22-year-old man into the St. Louis City Justice Center around 5 p.m. Thursday. He remained in custody without bail.

