St. Louis police make arrest in weekend double stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday asked the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to charge a woman in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said the 49-year-old woman killed one woman and injured another during an argument just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue.

The 29-year-old woman who survived told police the suspect stabbed the other woman in her chest during an argument. The 29-year-old then tried to intervene and was cut in the process.

The woman who was stabbed in the chest was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Police have not been able to identify her.

Officers said the surviving woman was treated at the scene of the stabbing and released.

Prosecutors will decide whether to file a first-degree murder charge, a first-degree assault charge and two counts of armed criminal action. The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.