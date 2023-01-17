St. Louis police: Man breaking into car shot, killed by vehicle's owner

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday announced they've arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man this month at a gas station in Soulard.

Jesse Lopez, 24, died in the Conoco parking lot at 1314 Gravois Avenue around 2 a.m. on Jan. 7. It was the city's first homicide of the year.

Detectives believe a 26-year-old man shot Lopez as Lopez was trying to break into the man's Honda Pilot, St. Louis Maj. Ryan Cousins said on Tuesday. He said police found the Honda crashed on Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. Officers arrested the 26-year-old nearby.

Cousins, the commander of the Bureau of Investigative Services, said detectives were finishing an interview with the suspect that morning and would seek charges, including for first-degree murder, on Wednesday.

The Post-Dispatch does not identify suspects until they have been charged.

The major noted one of Monday night's three homicides was at the same Conoco gas station and said police have determined the two killings are unrelated.

"There is a meeting that is scheduled with the owner of that location to see if we can try to get a (cease and desist) and the captain of that district has also put out patrols around that area," Cousins said. "We've had incidents there before but not homicides."

In November, the city ordered a Shell gas station in the city's Old North St. Louis to shut down and board up for a year after complaints from neighbors about drug dealing and violent crime at the gas station mounted for years.

The gas station is often referred to by residents as the “Shoot ’em up Shell" and was named a public nuisance accused of maintaining a haven for criminal activity. The case is pending.