ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer is accused of pointing his gun at a man involved with the repossession of the officer's personal car in the Downtown West neighborhood.
Officer Christopher Franklin, 30, was charged Tuesday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, although the incident happened in April. Court documents do not say when police were notified of the incident.
On April 4, police said, the man was coordinating the towing of Franklin's car. Franklin, who was in plainclothes, objected, saying he had made other arrangements with the bank.
The tow truck driver left with the car, and Franklin told the other man to bring his car back, police said.
When the man declined, Franklin shouted to his girlfriend to drop his gun down to him, police said. According to police, the girlfriend admitted dropping the gun to Franklin.
Police said the man's complaint was corroborated by a recorded phone call in which Franklin is heard saying "Throw me my gun" and the man tells the person on the other end of the call that Franklin "just brought a gun out on me."
Franklin pointed his gun at the man, who ran to his car, court documents say.
A judge released Franklin on his own recognizance but ordered him to stay away from the man he's accused of pulling the gun on.
If convicted, Franklin could face up to four years in prison.