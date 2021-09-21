St. Louis police officer charged with molesting girl while swimming in Ste. Genevieve County

UPDATED Tuesday at 10 a.m. confirming the suspect is an SLMPD officer.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — A 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was charged Monday with three counts of child molestation — accused of touching a young girl while the two were swimming together, according to charging documents.

Mark West, 54, was charged in Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court with three counts of second-degree child molestation. The St. Louis city police department confirmed Tuesday morning that West is still employed there.

Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams requested that West be held on $100,000 cash bail "due to the number and serious nature of the offenses" and because he said West is a threat to the victim and other children.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office was first called on Sept. 1 by a relative of the victim, who told police that the girl, who is younger than 12 years old, said that West molested her while they were swimming a couple of days earlier, charging documents say. West and the girl know each other.