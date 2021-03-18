St. Louis police officer describes being attacked by colleagues while undercover

ST. LOUIS — An undercover St. Louis police officer on Thursday described in court how he was attacked by fellow officers in a “free-for-all” in 2017 while he was surveilling street protests.
The testimony of detective Luther Hall in the federal trial of one current and two former police officers, represents Hall’s first public statements about what happened on Sept. 17, 2017 during a night of protests in St. Louis.
Voice breaking at times, Hall told jurors that officers told him to get down on the ground. As he was doing so, he was picked up and slammed face-first to the ground, twice.
Then, the “free-for-all.”
“I could feel nothing but boots, sticks and fists striking my body,” he said.
Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin how long this went on, Hall, replied, “seems like forever but maybe a minute or so.”
He was told to put his hands behind his back, but said officers were standing on his arms.
He said he did not push, fight or pull away from the officers.
“Did you ever resist the police in any way?” Costantin asked.
“No,” Hall replied.
He said he was stunned. “I couldn’t believe it was happening,” he told the jury.
Prosecutors have said the officers arrested Hall without cause. They have said at least two of the officers were motivated by an eagerness to harm protesters, and that they mistook Hall for one.
Hall and his partner had been assigned to document protest activity while undercover, with a focus on vandalism and other criminal behavior. He was also feeding information to colleagues to direct the police response.
Defense lawyers say that police department chaos and dysfunction meant that officers and supervisors on the street didn’t know undercover officers were working that night.
At the time of his arrest, Hall was with a group of protesters who had scattered when police shot pepper balls and used mace.
He ducked between a traffic control box and a generator at the intersection of 14th and Olive streets. Officers arrived and told him to get on the ground. He had his iPhone in one hand and a camera in the other.
“I bent one knee so I could go down to the ground, as I start to bend the second knee, someone grabs me … it felt like from behind,” Hall told jurors. He said he was picked up and slammed face-first to the ground twice before being kicked and beaten.
Jurors watched a video Hall took on his iPhone, as well as a police surveillance video and still photos.
Hall specifically identified Christopher Myers, one of the defendants, as having been captured on his video. He also said that Myers hit him with a shin guard after he was restrained with a zip tie.
Hall didn’t tell officers he was undercover because he did not want to out himself and ruin his chances of working undercover at future protests. A sergeant later recognized Hall and had him pulled aside.
He was taken to headquarters, then to a police staging area, where a surgeon stitched up a hole in his lip so big that a medic stuck his pinkie finger through it.
At home later, his girlfriend was "visibly upset" when she saw his face. His head, jaw, back and neck all hurt. He was “kind of dizzy,” and crawled into bed, sleeping for 10 hours.
It would be weeks before he was able to eat solid food, causing him to lose 20 pounds.
After six months of physical therapy, Hall was still having neck and shoulder pain. A neurologist diagnosed a concussion, and he had spinal surgery, with discs replaced by titanium and cadaver bone. Surgeons placed a plate with six screws in his neck. Hall showed jurors his scar.
A ruptured gall bladder later led to chronic pancreatitis.
Hall’s testimony will continue Thursday afternoon.
Myers, Dustin Boone and Steven Korte each face a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. Myers faces a charge of destruction of evidence for allegedly smashing Hall's cellphone, and Korte faces a charge of lying to the FBI.
Luther Hall, a detective for the city police department, will be paid $5 million to settle the lawsuit, sources said.