St. Louis police officer describes being attacked by colleagues while undercover

Prosecutors have said the officers arrested Hall without cause. They have said at least two of the officers were motivated by an eagerness to harm protesters, and that they mistook Hall for one.

Hall and his partner had been assigned to document protest activity while undercover, with a focus on vandalism and other criminal behavior. He was also feeding information to colleagues to direct the police response.

Defense lawyers say that police department chaos and dysfunction meant that officers and supervisors on the street didn’t know undercover officers were working that night.

At the time of his arrest, Hall was with a group of protesters who had scattered when police shot pepper balls and used mace.

He ducked between a traffic control box and a generator at the intersection of 14th and Olive streets. Officers arrived and told him to get on the ground. He had his iPhone in one hand and a camera in the other.

“I bent one knee so I could go down to the ground, as I start to bend the second knee, someone grabs me … it felt like from behind,” Hall told jurors. He said he was picked up and slammed face-first to the ground twice before being kicked and beaten.