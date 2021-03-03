St. Louis police officer details frustration with investigation of her sexual assault by another cop

Moore said she often felt alone after reporting the assault. During interviews she requested a victim's advocate be present.

“Any time you speak up for yourself or you speak against corruption, you break the code of silence. They look at you differently, and you have to deal with that,” said Moore.

Moore said she’s been unofficially advised by a high-ranking female commander to drop the case. The commander also pressured her to come off of limited duty doing administrative work, despite it being the work her doctor requested. Moore said she also was told the other officer would not be prosecuted.

She has found support, she said, in the Ethical Society of Police, an organization aimed at addressing racism in the police department. She serves as recording secretary of the organization.

Sgt. Donnie Walters, president of ESOP, said he and the organization support Moore.

“It takes a lot. A lot of women don’t come forward when things happen to them. So we commend her on having that courage in stepping forward,” Walters said.