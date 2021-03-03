St. Louis police officer details frustration with investigation of her sexual assault by another cop

ST. LOUIS — Junora Moore, a police officer sworn to serve and protect St. Louis residents, says she was sexually assaulted by a male officer who swore to do the same.
Moore, a police officer since 2007, filed an internal complaint in March 2020 claiming that a fellow officer had sexually assaulted her while they were both off duty.
“I battled with leaving law enforcement altogether, but I know this is something I’m good at,” said Moore. “It’s just opened my eyes up to a lot of things, even just regular citizens — I get what they’re talking about with systemic problems with law enforcement. I see it for myself.”
After filing the complaint, Moore said she received no update for months, and was told the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the investigation.
In addition to delays, she said she faced backlash from other officers, and there were no restrictions on contact between her and her accuser. So she decided to take her case public — she tweeted about the accusation on Feb. 19.
“When I first reported it, I was nervous. It was triggering for emotions I thought I buried,” Moore said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch.
Both the Circuit Attorney’s Office and police department confirmed they are investigating, with police adding that the department is taking the case "seriously." Moore declined to detail specifics of the assault.
Moore said she often felt alone after reporting the assault. During interviews she requested a victim's advocate be present.
“Any time you speak up for yourself or you speak against corruption, you break the code of silence. They look at you differently, and you have to deal with that,” said Moore.
Moore said she’s been unofficially advised by a high-ranking female commander to drop the case. The commander also pressured her to come off of limited duty doing administrative work, despite it being the work her doctor requested. Moore said she also was told the other officer would not be prosecuted.
She has found support, she said, in the Ethical Society of Police, an organization aimed at addressing racism in the police department. She serves as recording secretary of the organization.
Sgt. Donnie Walters, president of ESOP, said he and the organization support Moore.
“It takes a lot. A lot of women don’t come forward when things happen to them. So we commend her on having that courage in stepping forward,” Walters said.
The Post-Dispatch is not naming the officer because he has not been charged with a crime. He was previously accused of sexual assault in 2012 and assault in 2017, both while he was employed as a city police officer, according to internal affairs records from the police department. The outcome of those investigations is unclear.
In 2018, an officer who has since resigned was charged with sodomy after a woman accused the officer of forcing her into a sex act while he was on duty.
“The rape culture is real around that police department,” said Moore. “Once you speak up against it, you’re the black sheep in the department and that’s what I feel like right now. I’m the black sheep.”
Ultimately, Moore would like to see the officer dismissed from the department and prosecuted. As for herself, she said she wants to continue to serve as an officer and set an example for her two daughters.
“I hope it sparks change,” Moore said. “The department can make you feel like you’re on an island by yourself. Nobody checks on you. You have to continue to show up every day despite what you’re dealing with. You still have a duty to show up.”