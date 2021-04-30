St. Louis police officer faces multiple assault charges after striking female officer while on duty, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — A male St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was charged this month with assaulting a female officer multiple times while on duty, according to court documents.

Rashard C. Lovelace, 31, faces four counts of fourth-degree domestic assault for assaulting an officer with whom he was in a relationship, according to court documents. The alleged assaults happened in various places city locations in July and August 2020. Witnesses in the charging documents include at least four SLMPD officers.

Lovelace punched the female officer in the chest two times, and two other times he put his hand around her neck in an "aggressive manner," according to court documents.

A judge initially revoked Lovelace’s bond, but he was released this week on his own recognizance. Part of the condition of his bond is to stay away from the victim. His next court date is set for May 18, and his attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Lovelace is still employed by the city, according to the police department, which did not say if Lovelace was facing repercussions for the pending charges. He has been with the department since November 2018.

