St. Louis police officer fired shots at armed suspect, police say
St. Louis police officer fired shots at armed suspect, police say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer shot at an armed suspect Monday morning in north St. Louis.

The officer was responding to a call from another officer requesting aid around 11:30 a.m. near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police said Monday morning that no one was struck by gunfire and no officers were injured.

The suspect or suspects involved are still at large, police said. Police did not immediately provide more details. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

