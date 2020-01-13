St. Louis police officer fired shots at armed suspects, police say

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Monday with details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A police officer shot at a suspect firing a gun from a car Monday in north St. Louis, police said.

Two officers were on patrol about 11:30 a.m. near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue when they saw a person in an approaching sedan hanging out a window and firing shots from an M4-style rifle, police Lt. Col. Michael Sack said.

One of the officers shot at the car, which then fled the scene. The car was later abandoned and recovered by police.

No officers were injured and investigators did not know Monday if anyone in the suspect vehicle was hit.

The suspects are still being sought, police said.

No other details were immediately available Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.