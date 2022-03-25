St. Louis police officer, fresh out of academy, shoots suspect after another cop is stabbed in vest

UPDATED at 9 a.m. with additional detail on recruit class

ST. LOUIS — A police officer fresh out of the academy shot and critically injured a man who stabbed another officer in the ballistic vest early Friday at a home in north St. Louis, authorities said.

The home was in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue, in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The knife's blade didn't penetrate the vest, and the officer wasn't hurt, police said. The suspect was in surgery after being shot in the back.

Officers went to the neighborhood about 4 a.m. Friday when a woman called police because her adult son refused to leave.

"She wanted him out of the home," St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.

Two officers went upstairs to a bedroom to talk to the man, and he rushed the officers with a large kitchen knife, the chief said. The man knocked the first officer back, Hayden said.

"Now the suspect is on top of the officer, he is attempting to stab the officer, at least he was able to strike him (with the knife) once in the vest," Hayden said.

The man tried to stab the officer a second time, but the second officer shot the man, Hayden said.

The officer who fired the shot is a new officer, just 24 years old, and graduated from the police academy a few weeks ago. Ten officers in the city's recruit class graduated in early February.

"Very traumatic, very rapidly evolving," Hayden said. "The officer ... to save his partner, he shot the suspect."

The officer struck by the knife is 39 years old and has 12 years' experience with the department. He was alert when paramedics arrived. They examined him and found no wound; police are crediting the vest.

The suspect, in his 40s, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at a hospital. Police have not released the man's name.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

