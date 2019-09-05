Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Police arresting a man for marijuana possession shot and killed him early Thursday when he resisted arrest and tried to get a gun from his pocket, Police Chief John Hayden said.

A 7-year-old girl who was in the car with the suspect saw him struggling with police and ran out of the car to her mother nearby, Hayden said. The girl was unhurt.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Garfield Avenue.

The dead man has not been identified. He was in his 20s.

Hayden said officers in a two-man patrol car went up to the man on Garfield after seeing a car parked with several people around it. The area is known for heavy drug activity, the chief said.

The officers went up to the car and talked to the driver.

“They noticed the occupant had marijuana on his lap,” Hayden said.

They tried to arrest the man, and he resisted, so they tried to use a stun gun or Taser on him, Hayden added. That didn’t work, the chief said.

One of the officers saw the man trying to remove a gun from his pocket, so the officer fired one shot. It hit the man in the chest. Police tried to perform first-aid at the scene, but the man was taken to a hospital and died.

Police recovered a fully loaded revolver.

The area of Garfield where the shooting happened is west of Vandeventer Avenue. It is in the Greater Ville neighborhood

"This is an area that is on the map, on the radar, as being heavily drug involved," Hayden said.

The chief said police have gotten many complaints from residents about drug sales in the area, and the police captain would have directed officers to patrol there in general.

Hayden did not identify the officers by name. One is 24 years old and has been on the force for two years. The other is 28 years old and has been an officer four years.

Officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019

These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.

Tags

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments