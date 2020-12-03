St. Louis police officer shot in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was shot early Thursday in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference outside a hospital Thursday morning.
Police responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Broadway, just south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, for a report of a disturbance.
Soon after arriving, officers saw a muzzle flash, and one officer was hit in the neck with what seemed to be a shotgun blast, Hayden said.
No suspect was in custody early Thursday.
The shooting marks the 10th officer shot in the city since June, Hayden said. The most recent was Sept. 13, when an officer was shot in the shoulder in the city's College Hill neighborhood. That shooting started with a police chase that began just down the street from Thursday's scene.
"It's very disturbing that officers can't do their jobs without coming under gunfire," Hayden said, adding that a disturbance call is the most common type of call the department receives.
The officer who was shot is 32 years old and has been with the department for just under two years, Hayden said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Chief Hayden provides an update on one of our officers who was struck by gunfire tonight. https://t.co/KSljobS370— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) December 3, 2020
