 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis police officer shot in Near North Riverfront neighborhood
0 comments
top story

St. Louis police officer shot in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was shot early Thursday in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood. 

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference outside a hospital Thursday morning. 

Police responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Broadway, just south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, for a report of a disturbance.

Soon after arriving, officers saw a muzzle flash, and one officer was hit in the neck with what seemed to be a shotgun blast, Hayden said.

No suspect was in custody early Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The shooting marks the 10th officer shot in the city since June, Hayden said. The most recent was Sept. 13, when an officer was shot in the shoulder in the city's College Hill neighborhood. That shooting started with a police chase that began just down the street from Thursday's scene. 

"It's very disturbing that officers can't do their jobs without coming under gunfire," Hayden said, adding that a disturbance call is the most common type of call the department receives. 

The officer who was shot is 32 years old and has been with the department for just under two years, Hayden said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2020

These are the incidents of police officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2020.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports