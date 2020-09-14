St. Louis police officer shot in shoulder during traffic stop; 9th officer shot since June 1

A St. Louis police officer was shot in the shoulder Sunday night and is in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, police said. The officer was following an older model red Impala because it had no license plates. The officer attempted to pull the car over near North Broadway and Cass Avenue.

A hail of gunfire from the passenger side of the Impala near 20th Street and Prairie Avenue struck the officer in the right shoulder through the windshield of the police SUV.

Police recovered the Impala at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and found no guns inside. The suspects are still at large, police said.​

Chief John Hayden said this was the ninth officer shot since June 1, calling it an "extremely rough time to be a police officer, with unprecedented violence against police that we're experiencing."

The officer who was shot is 35 years old and has been with the department for 12 years, Hayden said. He was the passenger officer in the car when he was shot.

David Carson • 314-340-8277 @pdpj on Twitter dcarson@post-dispatch.com