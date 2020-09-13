St. Louis police officer shot in shoulder, in stable condition

A bullet hole can be seen in the lower left part of a windshield on a St. Louis police SUV that an officer was in when he was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. What appears to be second bullet hole can also be seen the headlight. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden talks to the media outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency room about the status of an officer that was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, second from the left, talks briefly with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, center, outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency room as police and officials gathered to get updates on an officer that was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Police officers, their friends and family members gather outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency room waiting to hear updates on the condition of an officer that was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit of suspect on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A St. Louis police officer was shot in the shoulder Sunday night and is in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, police said. The officer was following an older model red Impala because it had no license plates. The officer attempted to pull the car over near North Broadway and Cass Avenue.
A hail of gunfire from the passenger side of the Impala near 20th Street and Prairie Avenue struck the officer in the right shoulder through the windshield of the police SUV.
Police recovered the Impala at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and found no guns inside. The suspects are still at large, police said.
Chief John Hayden said this was the ninth officer shot since June 1, calling it an "extremely rough time to be a police officer, with unprecedented violence against police that we're experiencing."
The officer who was shot is 35 years old and has been with the department for 12 years, Hayden said.
David Carson • 314-340-8277
@pdpj on Twitter
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
