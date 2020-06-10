St. Louis police officer struck by vehicle at funeral of ex-police captain killed in looting

ST. LOUIS — A police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday outside the funeral of David Dorn, the retired St. Louis police captain killed during last week's looting, police said.

The officer was not intentionally hit, a police spokeswoman said by email, and was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The officer, who police did not identify, was working traffic duty at the time.

Dorn, who was also the former police chief of Moline Acres, was fatally shot by looters of a pawn shop on June 2, amid widespread looting that occurred hours after a peaceful protest ended.

Stephan Cannon, 24, faces murder and other charges in Dorn’s death, and another man has been charged with burglary. Investigators are seeking eight others accused of looting Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn was friends with the shop's owner, authorities have said.

Dorn's family, local officials and others gathered at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis on Tuesday for a public visitation. That gathering was followed by Wednesday's private funeral.

