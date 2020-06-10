St. Louis police officer struck by vehicle at funeral of ex-police captain killed in looting

A St. Louis police officer is attended to after he was struck by a truck in front of Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The truck was part of a contingent of Patriot Guard Riders paying their respects to Dorn, who was shot by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
The driver of a truck is led back to his vehicle after striking a St. Louis police officer in front of Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The truck was part of a contingent of Patriot Guard Riders paying their respects to Dorn, who was shot by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A police officer holds a prayer card and funeral program for retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during a visitation for Dorn at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Dorn was shot and killed by looters outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry in North City in the early morning hours of June 2. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Retired O'Fallon, Mo. police chief Roy Joachimstaler, center, greets St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Chief John Hayden at Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired St. Louis Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dorn was shot last Tuesday by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A mourner comforts the driver of a truck who struck a St. Louis police officer in front of Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The truck was part of a contingent of Patriot Guard Riders paying their respects to Dorn, who was shot by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, and Lt. Col. Gerald Leyshock, right, attend funeral for retired St. Louis Capt. David Dorn on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dorn was shot last Tuesday by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Law enforcement officers guide the driver of a truck away from a St. Louis police officer after striking him in front of Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The truck was part of a contingent of Patriot Guard Riders paying their respects to Dorn, who was shot by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders bring flags to the front of Friendly Temple where the funeral for retired St. Louis Capt. David Dorn was set to start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dorn was shot last Tuesday by a looter while checking on a burglar alarm at a pawn shop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday outside the funeral of David Dorn, the retired St. Louis police captain killed during last week's looting, police said.
The officer was not intentionally hit, a police spokeswoman said by email, and was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The officer, who police did not identify, was working traffic duty at the time.
Dorn, who was also the former police chief of Moline Acres, was fatally shot by looters of a pawn shop on June 2, amid widespread looting that occurred hours after a peaceful protest ended.
Stephan Cannon, 24, faces murder and other charges in Dorn’s death, and another man has been charged with burglary. Investigators are seeking eight others accused of looting Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn was friends with the shop's owner, authorities have said.
Dorn's family, local officials and others gathered at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis on Tuesday for a public visitation. That gathering was followed by Wednesday's private funeral.
