St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, killed in the line of duty, honored at vigil

LADUE — About 200 people gathered at Tilles Park on Friday night to honor the life of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.
Bohannon was described as selfless and the "epitome of a great officer" by St. Louis police Chief John Hayden. Bohannon's father, Alfred Bohannon, shared similar sentiments.
"I want to say to my fellow St. Louisans: My son loved you, he loved protecting you, he loved serving you, and he loved doing whatever it took to defend you and make you safe in this city," said Alfred Bohannon. "St. Louis born and raised — I love St. Louis. Even though I had to give you my son, I still love you and I believe in you."
Bohannon was shot Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, and he died the next day. The suspect, Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder.
Bohannon served in the police department for nearly four years after 2017 graduation from the police academy. Many of his academy classmates attended Friday's vigil.
Mayor Lyda Krewson during the vigil declared Sept. 4 Officer Tamarris Bohannon Memorial Day. The officer was also honored with a resolution from the Board of Aldermen.
Taylor Rumpsa worked with Bohannon as a dispatcher in the city and described him as self-initiated, respectful, sweet and someone who took pride in serving District 2, in the southwest side of the city.
In Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff Sunday to honor Bohannon.
Police said that on the day of the shooting, Kinworthy forced his way into a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street and ordered a couple out of the home. When officers arrived, police said, the suspect fired shots, hitting Bohannon and his partner. Bohannon's partner was shot in the leg and later released from the hospital.
A father of three and a husband, Bohannon's nickname to those who knew him was "Bo."
His visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End.
Bohannon's memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the cathedral. A procession from Serenity Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 Union Boulevard to the cathedral will precede the service.
After the service, a repast will be held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 1 hall at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue.
More than 160 St. Louis officers have died while on duty since the police department formed in 1861. Prior to Bohannon, Officer Daryl Hall was killed in 2011 after he confronted a gunman outside a downtown nightclub.
