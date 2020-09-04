St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, killed in the line of duty, honored at vigil

LADUE — About 200 people gathered at Tilles Park on Friday night to honor the life of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Bohannon was described as selfless and the "epitome of a great officer" by St. Louis police Chief John Hayden. Bohannon's father, Alfred Bohannon, shared similar sentiments.

"I want to say to my fellow St. Louisans: My son loved you, he loved protecting you, he loved serving you, and he loved doing whatever it took to defend you and make you safe in this city," said Alfred Bohannon. "St. Louis born and raised — I love St. Louis. Even though I had to give you my son, I still love you and I believe in you."

Bohannon was shot Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, and he died the next day. The suspect, Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder.