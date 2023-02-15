ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers testified Wednesday they feared how colleagues would react if they reported a fellow officer for sexual assault, and they suffered retribution in the department when they spoke out years later.

Former Officer Lafeal Lawshea, 40, faces trial this week on two counts of rape and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a victim after two women described separate incidents where Lawshea bought them a drink at a bar and then they blacked out. One woman said she woke up to Lawshea’s friend on top of her; the other said she was assaulted by Lawshea himself.

But Lawshea’s attorney, Travis Noble, argued the encounters were consensual. He said the women were trying to save face in a police department that often operated like “high school with a whole lot of sex.” Rumors circulated with abandon, he said.

One woman, Noble argued, made up her story to secure a financial payout through a civil lawsuit or a worker’s comp claim. The other woman, he said, created a lie to quell a rumor that she liked to have sex with Black men.

“You’ll see these stories change to fit the circumstances,” Noble said.

Lawshea’s co-defendant, Torey Phelps, was acquitted late last year of raping one of the women. Phelps’ attorney also argued she made multiple inconsistent statements and accused her of making up the story to receive a payout.

On Wednesday, the woman again took the stand and testified she blacked out after having one or two drinks with Lawshea and Phelps at the Bottoms Up strip club in Brooklyn, Illinois, in 2010.

She said she woke up in a bedroom in Lawshea’s house with Phelps on top of her. Lawshea was nearby, she said.

“I asked Lawshea if he was going to let him do this to me,” she said.

The woman said she woke up the next morning in Lawshea’s bed feeling angry and embarrassed.

When she got back to the police department, she said, other officers approached her and said they’d heard she had a threesome with Lawshea and Phelps.

She eventually reported the incident to the department and sought counseling starting in 2020.

“I’ve been told that I need to watch my back,” she said. “I’ve been called a snitch.”

But Noble argued she reported the incident only because she was considering a lawsuit against the department. He questioned inconsistent statements she made in depositions and interviews and asked why a trained police officer didn’t try to collect evidence that a crime had occurred.

Noble also asked why she continued to have sex with Lawshea after the night she said Phelps raped her.

“I was looking for him to at least apologize to me,” she said. “To validate what I was feeling.”

The second woman described a similar course of events after meeting up with Lawshea at a bar near Busch Stadium. She said she had a drink then blacked out, recalling hazy moments, including being walked out of the bar, slumped over Lawshea’s shoulder.

She also remembered lying in a bed with him on top of her. She said she told him to stop.

“I remember feeling weak,” she said. “I remember it being painful.”

She woke up the next day, naked in a bed in Lawshea’s house, she said. Lawshea drove her back to the bar where she’d left her car.

The woman said she didn’t report the incident because she was afraid of being called a liar.

“It is a male-dominated field,” she said.

Noble is set to cross-examine the second woman on Thursday.