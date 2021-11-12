St. Louis police: Person dies after being 'intentionally' struck with vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed early Friday after being intentionally hit with a vehicle outside a bar in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar and Grill where they found found two people who had been struck by a vehicle after an argument.

The vehicle fled, but police later found it about one half mile away in the 4800 block of Oleatha Avenue. They took three people into custody.

One of the people hit by the vehicle was transported to the hospital where they died. The other was in stable condition, police said.

This story has been updated with more information.