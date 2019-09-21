St. Louis Police on Saturday released the name of a homicide victim killed in May.
Terryon St. John, 21, died Jan. 23 when he was shot multiple times while driving near Cass Avenue and 14th Street and his car crashed into a tree, police said. St. John lived in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
On Thursday, police released names of 11 homicide victims, including some who were killed months ago.
Police said public information officers with the department were "recently made aware" that the victim's family is notified and that the information had not been posted to crime summaries the office shares with reporters.
The office typically releases to reporters the names of homicide victims once the victim's family is notified.