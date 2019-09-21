ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police on Saturday released the name of a homicide victim killed in May and a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide in
Terryon St. John, 21, died May 29 when he was shot multiple times while driving near Cass Avenue and 14th Street and his car crashed into a tree, police said. St. John lived in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Police on Saturday also identified Damon Love, 20, as a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide May 31 in which Jessica Meanus, 19, was shot multiple times and killed in a home in the 4900 block of Farlin Avenue. Love died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A weapon was recovered at the home. Both Love and Meanus lived at the home.
Police on Thursday released Meanus's name and the names of 10 other homicide victims, including some who were killed months ago.
Police said public information officers with the department were "recently made aware" that the victim's family is notified and that the information had not been posted to crime summaries the office shares with reporters.
The office typically releases to reporters the names of homicide victims once the victim's family is notified.