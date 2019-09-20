St. Louis police released names of 11 homicide victims Thursday, including some who were killed months ago.
The department's public information staff typically releases to reporters the names of homicide victims once the victim's family is notified.
The department explained the delay Thursday by saying it was "recently made aware" that the information hadn't been posted to crime summaries it shares with reporters.
"It was our office that was following up on instances where we realized the information had not been provided," said officer Michelle Woodling, a spokewoman for the police department.
The victims are:
• Jose Duran, 52, and Lorenza Medina, 43, who were found dead inside a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue on Jan. 28. They both lived at the home on Dunnica, Woodling said.
• Shaquayla Garvin was fatally shot March 4 in a vehicle. Two women in the car flagged down a police officer in the Baden neighborhood; police said she had been shot in the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive in St. Louis County. Garvin, 22, was from Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
• Bryant Spraggins was found dead March 19 in the front yard of a building in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue. He had been shot. Spraggins, 45, lived in the 7400 block of Calvin Avenue, in Country Club Hills.
• Deon Woods was one of two men killed in a quadruple shooting May 27 in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. Woods, 27, lived in the same block of Goodfellow.
• Kelvin Hoskins was gunned down May 30 in the 4500 block of Evans Avenue. Hoskins, 37, lived in the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.
• Jessica Meanus was shot multiple times and killed May 31 inside a home in the 4900 block of Farlin Avenue. A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Meanus, 19, lived in the 4900 block of Farlin.
• Johnny Aikins was shot May 31 in the 4200 block of Clay Avenue. Aikens, 42, lived in that block of Clay.
• Maurice East was fatally shot Aug. 7 in the 4900 block of Plover Avenue. Police said his death was part of a quadruple shooting and fiery crash that left two other men dead and one critically injured. East, 29, lived in the 1400 block of Gano Avenue.
• Kendall Matthews was found dead Aug. 16 in an alley in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood. He had been shot, police said. Matthews, 25, lived in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
• Joe Anna Soptic was shot to death Aug. 31 in the 2700 block of Belt Avenue. Police said Soptic was from Camdenton, Missouri, and between 25 and 30 years old. Police said her body was found about 50 to 75 feet from a box van that was engulfed in flames.
Kim Bell and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.