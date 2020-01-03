St. Louis police release names of three homicide victims

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released the identities Friday of three men killed in the city on the first two days of 2020.

Jason Dudley, 32, of St. Louis, was killed in one of two deadly shootings in the Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday, police said.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Osceola Street and found Dudley dead with a gunshot wound near a curb. Investigators believe he was shot during a struggle over a gun, police said Friday. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Friday also released the names of two of the five men killed on New Years Day.

Karmah Richmond, 23, of Ferguson, was one of three people killed in a shooting about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Richmond and another man, Shemar Carnell, 24, of Florissant, were found dead in a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Jefferson Avenue in Benton Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Another man Deandre Davis, 21, was found dead with gunshot wounds nearby in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue.

Police had previously identified Carnell and Davis.

A few hours later, police found Thomas Wherry, 39, of St. Louis, dead with gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue about 2:45 a.m., police said. A second person at the scene was conscious and taken to a hospital.