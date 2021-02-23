St. Louis police release photos in connection with deadly shooting at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two men in connection with shootings two months apart at a BP gas station. One of the shootings was fatal.

Police released surveillance photos of the men on Tuesday, calling them "persons of interest" in a January homicide and a November assault.

The gas station is at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue.

Moye Elkins, 30, was gunned down Jan. 13 outside the gas station. Police also have spelled Elkins' first name as Moy'e. Elkins lived in the 4900 block of Tholozan Avenue.

About two months before Elkins' slaying, another man was injured in a shooting inside the same gas station.

On Nov. 10, the business owner told police that a shooting victim had been inside the store arguing with two men. As the two men walked out of the gas station, one turned and began firing shots at the victim, police said.

The victim and the two suspects were all gone when police arrived, and police said they don't know who the victim was or how badly he was hurt.