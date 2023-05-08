ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday asked for help identifying two gun-wielding people caught on camera during a shooting at a crowded holiday celebration this past weekend in south St. Louis.

The photos, released by investigators, show two suspects in a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a fight broke out on a street packed with revelers for an annual Cinco de Mayo festival.

Police said they found a man and a woman, both 25, shot in the legs in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street after the incident.

That block is home to Earthbound Beer and just next to Yaquis on Cherokee.

The shooting was one of several across the St. Louis region this past weekend. One night earlier, two people were shot and killed at a bar one block away from Saturday's shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.