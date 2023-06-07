ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage and asked the public to help them identify a man they suspect shot and killed a 19-year-old in late April near the border of Dutchtown and Gravois Park.

Kobe Dotson, 19, was barely breathing when police found him about 10:15 p.m. April 26 in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street. He had been thrown from a pickup truck that struck a house after the shooting. He died at a hospital.

The two-minute video released Wednesday shows various surveillance clips of a man walking down the street while carrying a handgun. He's wearing a light colored shirt and pair of shorts with white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Police included a photo of the shirt they believe the suspect is wearing, which says "First Row Art & Design Dept."

Investigators compiled clips showing the man walking in the area where the shooting happened. At one point he passes Pyrene Fire Protection Co., Inc. at 2902 Chippewa Street and then Melvin Theatre at 2912 Chippewa St.

Dotson apparently had been in the pickup with two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy. The pickup was backing up on Chippewa when the shooting happened. The vehicle hit a fire hydrant, and both drivers' side doors were ripped from the vehicle in the crash, police said.

The three younger teens who were riding in the pickup ran off but were caught by officers. They were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).