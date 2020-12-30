St. Louis police respond to fatal crashes on I-55, I-70

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday responded to two fatal crashes in the city, one on the north side and one on the south side.

The first crash happened just after 6 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70, near the Goodfellow exit, when a woman's car left the road then hit a tree and a fence. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police say.

The second happened just after 3:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 55, near the Loughborough exit. One person died after being ejected from a vehicle when it turned over. Police did not release any identifying information about the victim.

St. Louis area roads are expected to be slick for the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

