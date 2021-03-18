 Skip to main content
St. Louis police say boy, 14, shot in leg isn't cooperating with detectives
St. Louis police say boy, 14, shot in leg isn't cooperating with detectives

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy shot in the leg outside an auto parts store isn't cooperating with investigators, police said Thursday.

The boy was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after being shot about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on the lot of Auto Zone, at 4130 Natural Bridge Avenue.

He was gone before police arrived; someone had taken him to a hospital and dropped him off, police said.

Police said the Auto Zone building and a vehicle there both had bullet damage. The boy apparently had been in that vehicle when the shooting began, police said.

The boy only gave detectives minimal information and said he didn't know who shot him, police said. "The victim then refused to cooperate further with the investigation," police said.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

