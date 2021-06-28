St. Louis police say man fatally shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Related to this story
Most Popular
We expected a show trial with Mark and Patricia McCloskey. We deserved one.
IDOT said just before 11 p.m. the bridges will likely reopen soon, but eastbound Interstate 64 will remain closed for "several hours."
The 'Second Amendment Preservation Act' is facing its first legal challenge in Missouri.
Two of the four men who survived the shooting Monday evening were in critical condition.
Police said the armed man was shot multiple times about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Locust Street.
Kimberly A. Hoffman was charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy in St. Charles County Circuit Court.
Police officers found the partially submerged body of a man Monday evening. The man has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The driver was thrown from his motorcycle when he hit another car that had entered an intersection, police said.
Police Chief Ray Juengst, a 26-year veteran of the department, uses painful past experience as a lesson that helps guide his priorities as chief.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. between the Zumbehl and Cave Springs Road exits.