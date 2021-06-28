 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis police say man fatally shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
0 comments

St. Louis police say man fatally shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS— Homicide detectives were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood on Monday night. 

Police said that a man had been shot several times shortly after 7:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hamilton Avenue. 

No other details were available late Monday night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports