St. Louis police search for driver who led police on high-speed chase from Metro East

ST. LOUIS — Officers were searching alleys and yards in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south St. Louis on Wednesday for a man who led police on a high-speed chase from the Metro East and into south St. Louis County before abandoning the car in the city.

A television news helicopter followed the chase from a highway to residential streets and eventually showed the man getting out of the car and running away. Police were searching in an area near Pennsylvania Avenue and Delor Street, and Itaska Street and Nebraska Avenue.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois State Police said a maroon Dodge sedan was clocked going more than 100 mph west on Douglas Road, west of Millstadt, Illinois, after fleeing a traffic stop. Dispatchers told officers in the chase that the car's driver may be connected to an aggravated discharge of a weapon on Tuesday in Belleville.

A police commander in Belleville could not immediately be reached for comment.

