St. Louis police search for teenage gunman suspected of killing man in alley

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a teenage gunman suspected of shooting a man to death Tuesday afternoon in a St. Louis alley.

The unidentified victim died at a hospital after being shot just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue.

The suspected gunman is a 19-year-old man.

Police said the victim was found in an alley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Another man, 37, was in the alley too but unhurt. He told officers that he and the victim were in the alley together when the gunman opened fire and ran off. The scene is in the city's Fairground neighborhood.

