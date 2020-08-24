St. Louis police searching for accomplice in deadly attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a suspect who they say was with an attempted carjacker moments before a shooting that left the attempted carjacker dead in mid-July.

Demarco Combs, 17, died on July 12 after he reportedly attempted to steal a car from a 22-year-old man on the northern edge of downtown St. Louis.

Police received a call for an attempted carjacking followed by a shooting call at around 10 p.m. that day in the 800 block of Cole Street. Combs, of the 4700 block of Bates Street in St. Louis, was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds. The attempted carjacking victim, who shot Combs, suffered a minor injury to his shoulder.

Now, police are searching for a person they say was with Combs at the time of the attempted carjacking. The accomplice, police say, appears to be a male who was sporting a cast on his left forearm at the time and was wearing a black hat, a grey shirt, a small satchel, bleached jeans and black and red shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

