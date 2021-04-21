St. Louis police searching for driver of SUV that struck 2 women in the Grove

ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking the public's help in their search for the driver of an SUV that struck two women as they walked in a crosswalk in the Grove entertainment district last June.

Police this week released a surveillance video from near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Newstead Avenue that shows a white SUV turning from Manchester onto Newstead and striking the women. The two suffered serious injuries, police said.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. on June 13. The women, ages 21 and 23, were walking west on Manchester and crossing Newstead when the SUV came speeding around the corner. The women were thrown to the ground and the SUV drove away.

The two were taken to a hospital suffering from multiple injuries.

The SUV is believed to be a 2003 to 2008 Chevrolet Suburban occupied by two men, and are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

