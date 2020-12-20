St. Louis police searching for man who pointed gun at Panda Express drive-thru worker

That day, police were called to the Panda Express at 4400 Hampton Avenue in south St. Louis at about 7 p.m.

Workers there told police that a man pulled up wearing a black jacket with a red mark on the left shoulder, a black hood and a grey surgical mask and ordered food. When he pulled up to the drive-thru window, he pointed a gun at the 18-year-old female Panda Express employee and took his food without paying. He drove away in a 2019 Ford Fiesta. The employee was not injured.