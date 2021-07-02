 Skip to main content
St. Louis police searching for man who ran off with another's prosthetic leg
ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man suspected of striking another person and stealing his prosthetic leg Friday in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

St. Louis police received a call about 7:30 a.m. for a fight near the intersection of Klocke Street and Louisiana Avenue.

They found a 56-year-old man with minor injuries to his hands and head who said he was walking in the area when someone suddenly struck him from behind, assaulted him and stole his money, phone and prosthetic leg before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police describe the person who stole the leg as a man around 5-foot-9 between 25 and 30 years old wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

