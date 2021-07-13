St. Louis police searching for suspect car in killing of 15-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a car they believe was used in the shooting death last weekend of a 15-year-old boy in the Carr Square neighborhood, investigators said Tuesday.
Police identified the victim Monday as Kyle Falker of the 700 block of Biddle Place in St. Louis, but a family member said his surname is Faulkner.
Police were called just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the Preservation Square apartment complex near the 1400 block of 14th Street. They found the teen dead with several gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe Kyle was shot with a rifle.
Police are searching for a gray sedan in connection to the shooting. They are also searching for two men shown in a surveillance video, though police said the men are not considered suspects.