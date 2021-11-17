St. Louis police searching for two teenage boys who escaped from juvenile detention

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday were still searching for the two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile detention center the night before.

The teens are a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. The escape from the center, at 3847 Enright Avenue, was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not said how the boys escaped or if anyone was hurt.

Evita Caldwell, a police department spokeswoman, said she could not confirm their underlying criminal cases unless they were charged as adults.