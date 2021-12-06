 Skip to main content
St. Louis police searching for van in investigation into Baden homicide
Van wanted in Baden homicide

St. Louis police are seeking information on a white van in their investigation into a Nov. 14, 2021 homicide in the city's Baden neighborhood. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police. 

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are searching for a van investigators believe is connected to a Nov. 14 homicide in the city's Baden neighborhood. 

Police say they are seeking information on the van in the investigation into the shooting death of Quintell Dickerson, 39, of Riverview.

Police found Dickerson suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lowell Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police say the vehicle is a white Dodge Ram conversion van. The vehicle also frequents the Baden area and is known to switch Missouri license plates, police said in a statement Monday. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or submit an anonymous tip and receive a possible reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

