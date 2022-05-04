 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police seek details after juvenile is shot, taken to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot, possibly in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. 

Just before 2 p.m., officers learned that a male juvenile had arrived injured and possibly wounded at a hospital. They later confirmed the juvenile had been shot; he was conscious upon arrival at the hospital, but was in critical and "unstable" condition.

Police said the shooting is believed to have happened near the 3500 block of North 11th Street, but the location and other details, including the boy's age, have not been confirmed. 

An investigation is continuing.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 3, 38 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty nine were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

