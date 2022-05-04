St. Louis police seek details after juvenile is shot, taken to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot, possibly in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers learned that a male juvenile had arrived injured and possibly wounded at a hospital. They later confirmed the juvenile had been shot; he was conscious upon arrival at the hospital, but was in critical and "unstable" condition.

Police said the shooting is believed to have happened near the 3500 block of North 11th Street, but the location and other details, including the boy's age, have not been confirmed.

An investigation is continuing.

