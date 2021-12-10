 Skip to main content
St. Louis police seek help identifying men in homicide and shooting at gas station
St. Louis police seek help identifying men in homicide and shooting at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two men in a January homicide and unrelated shooting at a gas station in St. Louis.

City police released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with the killing of Moy'e Elkins, 30, at the BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. Police said they believe the same men were involved in a shooting Nov. 10 at the gas station.

St. Louis police seek help identifying suspects in killing at BP gas station

Homicide detectives are asking for help identifying this man in connection with a Jan. 13, 2021, homicide at a BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. 

Elkins gunned down about 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. He died at a hospital. He was found inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Nov. 10, an unknown man was shot after an argument at the gas station, police said. The two suspects and the victim fled before police arrived.

"So far, leads/tips that detectives have received have been to no avail," police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said in an email. "However, someone knows who these subjects are."

Gas station shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting inside the BP gas station on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

The gas station is in the city's JeffVanderLou neighborhood

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call detectives at  314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

