St. Louis police seek help identifying men in homicide and shooting at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two men in a January homicide and unrelated shooting at a gas station in St. Louis.
City police released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with the killing of Moy'e Elkins, 30, at the BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. Police said they believe the same men were involved in a shooting Nov. 10 at the gas station.
Elkins gunned down about 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. He died at a hospital. He was found inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.
On Nov. 10, an unknown man was shot after an argument at the gas station, police said. The two suspects and the victim fled before police arrived.
"So far, leads/tips that detectives have received have been to no avail," police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said in an email. "However, someone knows who these subjects are."