ST. LOUIS • Police here on Saturday asked for public help locating a van they suspect may be connected to a fatal house fire Wednesday that killed an elderly woman.
Police identified the woman as Erline Pierce, 91 of the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard. Pierce's house caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency crews responding to the fire found Pierce there suffering from burns and head trauma, police said.
Investigators are searching for "vehicle of interest" wanted in connection with the fire. Police described the vehicle as a blue van that has a window on the passenger side sliding door that has been replaced with duct tape.
Police ask anyone with information about the van or fire to call investigators at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477 can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.