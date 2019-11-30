Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS • Police here on Saturday asked for public help locating a van wanted in connection with a fatal, suspicious house fire Wednesday that killed an elderly woman. 

Police identified the woman Saturday as Erline Pierce, 91 of the 900 block of Riverview. Pierce lived at the home in the block that caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday

Emergency crews responding to the fire found Pierce there suffering from burns and head trauma, police said. 

Investigators are searching for "vehicle of interest" wanted in connection with the fire. Police described the vehicle as a blue van that has a window on the passenger side sliding door that has been replaced with duct tape. 

Police ask anyone with information about the van or fire to call investigators at 314-44-5371. Tipsters who contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477 can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Tags

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

View comments