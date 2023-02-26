A male victim was found shot in the head and killed in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood Sunday morning, St. Louis police said.
The victim was located at the 8200 block of Frederick Street shortly after 9 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
